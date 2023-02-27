INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southwestern Madison County until 2 p.m. Monday.
The warning is also in effect for northern Hancock County and Southeastern Hamilton County.
Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 36F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 3:08 pm
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
