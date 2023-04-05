ANDERSON — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued three notices for Madison County on Wednesday, including a tornado watch.
Storms are slated to move from western to central Indiana by mid-afternoon, bringing gusts of up to 60 mph and isolated quarter-sized hail, according to the NWS.
The tornado watch will expire at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the wind advisory will end at 8 p.m.
Parts of the county are still dealing with damage caused by Friday night's wind storm. Neighboring counties including Tipton and Marion also sustained storm damage Friday.
Tom Ecker, public information officer for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said his organization would keep a close eye on coming storms.
Ecker said such weather is normal for Madison County during this time of year. Severe weather could happen any time, he noted, but March through April is the peak season in Madison County.