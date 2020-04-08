INDIANAPOLIS — A tornado watch has been issued for portions of central Indiana, including Madison County, until 2 a.m. Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, thunderstorms are expected to move through central Indiana tonight, some of which could be severe.
In addition to the possibility of tornadoes, the storms will bring a chance for damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and lightning.
The highest severe threat will be from 8 p.m. to midnight.
A cold front will move through Indiana. Areas southwest of Terre Haute to Seymour will see the highest chances for severe weather.
Spotter activation may be needed tonight as the storm moves from the northwest at around 50 mph.
