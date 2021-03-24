ANDERSON — A California investor is in the process of purchasing the renovated Tower Apartments.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted Tuesday to release the second mortgage on the property, which will allow Jackson Street LLC to sell the apartment complex to Arthur Drodz, the owner of SDS Realty.
As part of the agreement for the ARC to release the second mortgage on the property, Jackson Street LLC will make a $25,000 payment.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the ARC was removing the second mortgage from the project development agreement.
He stressed the ARC will continue to have a tax lien on the property, which will protect the taxpayers' investment in the project.
“It allows Jackson Street LLC to sell the property and protects the taxpayers,” Winkler said. “The tax lien transfers to the new owners.”
Financial consultant Tom Pittman said the ARC provided incentives to the Tower Apartments for completion of the renovations in 2018.
Pittman said, as part of the bond that provided some of the funding, the requirement to provide low-income housing continues to apply to the Tower Apartments.
He said as part of the agreement the developer had to pay any shortfall if the property taxes collected would make the required payment on the $350,000 bond.
Drozd said he is originally from the Soviet Union and has been living in California for 27 years.
“What I liked about the Tower Apartments was that it was an historic property,” he said. “This was a great historic project.”
Drozd said one of his first goals is to lease the now-vacant first floor of the Tower Apartments, possibly as a small gym.
“What I see is a well-run city,” he said. “I’m looking at future projects in Anderson.”
Drozd said he is currently looking at purchasing a 36-unit complex in Anderson.
“I will be purchasing more properties in Anderson,” he said.
Built in 1926, the Tower Apartments building at 11th and Jackson streets had been vacant for seven years before reopening in 2019.
Nathan Taulman of Jackson Street LLC said the expected investment in the building is $1.9 million.
“We’re proud of the development,” he said. “It has increased tax revenues to the city. The project has been a success.”
ARC member Danny McGhee asked if the ARC and city will continue to have their investment protected.
“We considered all the aspects,” Pittman said.
