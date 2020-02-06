ANDERSON — The black community in Anderson has lost a mentor to young men and an activist for his city and church.
Jason Townsend, 46, died Friday after a lengthy battle with liver cancer.
“When he found out he had Stage 4 liver cancer he went public about it on social media,” Kim Townsend, his former sister-in-law, said. “He promoted everyone to get a colonoscopy.
“People were posting pictures on his Facebook page after they had gotten a colonoscopy,” she said. “It became a movement.”
Townsend’s cousin, Lindsay Brown, said Jason was instrumental in starting the Kappa Alpha Psi League in Anderson.
“When he was at IU, he was the president of the fraternity,” Brown said. “He called me up and said we had to get the League started.”
Brown said there are 11 high school students in the program that is designed to encourage leadership and achievement in all fields of human endeavor.
“He was a mentor to me and led me to the path of higher education,” he said. “He was a true mentor to me.”
Brown said Townsend never met a stranger and was a man who saw love in everybody.
“Family was No. 1,” he said of Townsend. “He did a lot for the African American community and Anderson Zion Baptist Church.”
Noting that Townsend donated every year to the church’s toy giveaway, Brown said, “If he hadn’t made a monetary donation, he would show up carrying toys.”
Kim Townsend said her brother-in-law stepped up and was a father to her children.
“He was a kind person, a peacemaker,” she said. “He conducted himself in a professional manner. He reached out to help people.”
Townsend said Jason was a popular person who people were drawn to.
“He wanted to see the Kappa League started,” she said. “He was a mentor to a lot of young people.”
Funeral services will take place at noon Saturday at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Visitation will be two hours before the service.
