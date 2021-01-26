SUMMITVILLE — As if 2020 wasn’t challenging enough, Van Buren Township toward the end of the year was faced with replacing each of its three board members due to their deaths in rapid succession.
Since early December, Republican DeWayne “Peanut” Gaskin and Democrats Jerry Bair and Jerry Brummet have died. In addition to serving on the board, Bair also maintained the cemetery.
They have been replaced by Republican Ralph Gordon and Democrats DixAnn Campbell and Steve Waller, each of whom is a first-time public servant.
“It’s been very devastating,” said Dee Amos, who is in her first term as township trustee. “I just kind of told them things are still kind of chaotic with the investigations going on.”
The deaths came just as the board was dealing with the dissolution of the Summitville Volunteer Fire Department following the arrest in November of Chief James “Randy” Sizelove on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The Summitville Fire Department was replaced Jan. 18 with the Van Buren Township Fire Department and EMS, one day after the dissolution of Summitville’s fire department. There never was a loss of service in the quick transition, Amos stressed.
“The township owned all of the equipment and owned the building. We just hired the fire department to run our equipment for us,” she said. “We’re all ready to roll. We have good experienced people.”
In addition to hiring 29 volunteers, including 19 firefighters, eight emergency medical technicians and two paramedics, the board named Coby Huggins, who has 26 years’ experience, as chief and Brad Austin, who has 24 years’ experience, as assistant chief.
Gordon, 73, replaces Gaskin, who was a regular in the morning gatherings at the Circle K convenience store. He has been a resident of the area for about two decades.
“I would like to see more things for the kids to do, try to reduce the drug activities around the township,” he said. “Some of the roads and things like that need some work. Trying to bring more business to the area, too, would be a great thing.”
Waller, 46, a lifelong resident who was sworn in on Jan. 19, said when he was approached by Amos to fill Bair’s seat, he thought it would be a great tribute to his own father who previously had held a seat.
“I’m glad that they thought enough of me that they thought I would do good at this, and I plan to go in and do the best I can do for them,” he said.
Retired teacher DixAnn Campbell, 63, also a lifelong resident of the area, said filling the board seat takes her back to the days of her grandmother who was politically active in the union at Guide Lamp.
“I used to go with her to the union meeting when they had strikes and things,” she said.
Serving in the board will help her once again become more connected to the goings-on in the community, Campbell said.
“I think as I’m retired, I need to give back,” she said.
