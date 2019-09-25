ANDERSON — Dressed in a bright orange polo with her hair pulled into a bun, Courtney Skinner scanned both sides of the path as she maneuvered Anderson’s downtown trails in an all-terrain vehicle.
A doe darted from one side of the trail, and Skinner slowed to a stop.
Spooked by the sound of the vehicle, the deer took flight, bouncing back into the brush. At almost the same time the deer disappeared, a squirrel raced across the asphalt, scrambling over a ridge and beneath a canopy of sun-laced trees.
Despite being near downtown Anderson, this area was teeming with wildlife.
Once a week, Skinner trades her Anderson police uniform for a neon shirt and hits the trails in downtown Anderson along the White River to patrol the trail system, which links multiple parks and conservation areas. The wheel-chair accessible trails are a mixture of paved and unpaved pathways.
“It’s a nice change of pace,” Skinner said. “The trails are pretty long.”
Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters began considering a police presence on the trails after the February 2017 murder of two girls along the Delphi Historic Trails near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi.
Watters knew Anderson had more than 10 miles of trails in its park system, and he wanted to improve their safety.
“I knew that we had never really patrolled our trails on a regular basis, and I wanted to implement that,” the police chief explained.
The problem was finding manpower and resources to increase patrol coverage. So Watters started patrolling the trails himself two or three days a week. He reported receiving positive feedback immediately from the public.
This year, Watters earmarked both the manpower and resources to create trail patrols, which were first implemented during Memorial Day weekend.
“Now it’s covered every day of the week,” he said. “People love it.”
Rotating police officers and shifts allow for expanded coverage of the trails, Watters said. The orange polo shirts were adopted so officers would be highly visible.
Future patrols might include the use of electric bicycles, the police chief said.
Terry and Tracy Simison of Anderson immediately noticed the new police patrols. The couple often frequent the trails while rafting on the White River.
“We see them come up and down quite a bit,” Terry Simison said of patrol officers. “I definitely like seeing them. I know there were all kinds of stuff that was happening up and down the trail.”
The Simisons said the increased police presence has helped to deter illicit activities that plagued the area.
“People say they feel safer when we are out here,” Skinner said. “I love that we can be out in the community and being involved with people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.