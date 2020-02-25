ANDERSON — No one was injured when a vehicle got stuck on the railroad tracks and it was hit by a train on West 38th Street.
Anderson police were dispatched to West 38th Street and Raible Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday to investigate the collision.
Officers reported that Therasa Malone, 67, of Anderson, was the driver of a 2013 Ford Focus that became stuck on the railroad tracks as she was turning off West 38th Street onto Raible Avenue, said Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur.
He said it appears Malone’s car became lodged on the tracks after it left the roadway, while making the turn.
Malone was able to exit her car without injury before a northbound CSX train struck it, Sandefur said.
Authorities with CSX are investigating the collision, he said.
