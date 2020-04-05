ANDERSON – The Delaware County health officer has issued an order to prohibit the transfer of nursing home residents into the county.
The order issued Saturday by Dr. Donna Wilkins states that she has been notified that nursing home and assisted-living facilities were moving residents into Delaware County, where some have then been tested positive for infection with COVID-19.
“These same residents that could be moved are not being tested (beforehand), testing is inadequate or inconclusive, which may contribute to transmitting, generating or promoting novel coronavirus disease among the residents of these facilities in Delaware County,” Wilkins wrote.
Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County's health officer, said a health officer can take any action, such as the Delaware County order, that the official deems necessary during a crisis.
“We are going to look at it closely,” he said of the Delaware County order. “We may institute something similar, especially in the long run.”
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the Madison County Health Board, said no nursing home or assisted-living resident of Madison County would be allowed to transfer to another county without being tested.
Abbott noted that some county nursing home residents have indicated a desire to move to a Henry County facility.
“We are testing all the people that want to transfer,” he said. “They have to be symptom free for 12 days.”
Wright said those wanting to transfer will be tested twice, five days apart, before being allowed to leave Madison County.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said that residents or staff members of some nursing homes or assisted-living cases in the county have tested positive.
“The majority do not,” she said.
People residing in a nursing home or assisted-living facility are being encouraged to remain at the facility unless they are going home to be with family members, Wright said.
“We are not recommending that,” he said, “but we can’t prevent it.”
