FAIRMOUNT — A Madison-Grant Jr.-Sr. High School student who identifies as transgender has withdrawn a controversial request to school and district administration to have access to multi-occupancy restrooms consistent with his or her gender identity.
Madison-Grant United School Corp. Superintendent Scott Deetz said he did not know why the student withdrew the request.
Deetz said because of privacy issues he could not reveal whether the student identified as male or female.
He said he also was not at liberty to reveal whether there had been any reports of bullying and harassment against the transgender student that might have led to the withdrawn request.
“Importantly, Madison-Grant will continue its current practices to meet the social, emotional and psychological needs of its students, including transgender students,” Deetz told the district’s board of trustees on Monday.
“I would also like to remind our school community that Madison-Grant prohibits any bullying or harassment of transgender students, and the school corporation will investigate and respond accordingly to reports of such bullying or harassment.”
The student approached Deetz and Principal Bengamin Mann shortly before Thanksgiving to use the general student restroom rather than a single-person restroom.
Deetz initially sought guidance from the Indiana School Boards Association. Legal advisors there said the district had to comply with the student’s request or risk loss of federal funding.
Prior to the request, the student was allowed to use the single-occupancy restroom closest to the class or activity in which he or she was engaged. The student has returned to that accommodation.
Though a ruling by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, the federal court that interprets law for Indiana, requires schools to allow transgender students to use the restroom of their choice, Madison-Grant’s Board recently was told by its attorney that this might change by summer. That’s when the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to deliver an opinion on articles of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that govern discrimination in schools and the workplace.
Deetz said until that time, transgender student restroom requests will be reviewed by the district on a case-by-case basis. However, transgender students first will be offered a single-occupancy restroom to use.
