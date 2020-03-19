ANDERSON — Trash services by Best Way Disposal will continue in Madison County, but there are going to be a few changes.
Robert King, division manager for Best Way Disposal located at 1128 W. 66th St., said only the automated trucks will be used to pick up trash.
“We are going to continue the normal pickup schedule as usual for trash and recycle,” King said. “However, we will only take items in the trash carts.”
Heavy item pickups will be suspended until further notice and workers will not be handling the garbage by hand.
“If it’s on the ground we won’t be picking it up,” he said.
King said the business lobby at their facility will also be closed and customer payments can only be made online or by phone.
The Madison Avenue Transfer Station will remain open, but King said they will be continually reviewing that decision. He said people who want to use the transfer station will have to make payments by debit or credit card.
With the recent wave of mandated business closures, Best Way customers were calling concerned about their trash services, King said.
“A lot of folks were wondering if we are picking up trash and running our routes,” he said.
Customers with questions about trash services can call the office at 765-649-7272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.