ANDERSON — The trial date for an Alexandria couple charged with felony neglect charges in connection with the death of their 4-month-old son has been continued.
Daniel E. Jones, 28, and Tiffany McNutt, 29, both of Alexandria, were arrested in January 2019 on charges of a Level 1 felony charge of neglect of a dependent and a Level 6 felony charge of neglect of a dependent.
At the request of attorneys for Jones and McNutt, Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley reset the trial for Feb. 8.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office filed the charges against the couple on Jan. 11, 2019, after an autopsy determined their son Leelan Jones had heroin in his system at the time of his death in February 2018.
If convicted of those charges, Jones and McNutt face a possible 20 to 40 years in prison on the Level 1 felony and six months to 30 months on the Level 6 felony.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said at the time of the arrest that the Level 1 felony charge is directly about the death of the child and the condition of the home that caused the death.
There was also a 2-year-old boy in the house who the Indiana Department of Child Services determined could not return to the residence because of the poor conditions.
The Level 6 neglect of a dependent charge against McNutt and Jones is related to the 2-year-old.
The cause of death of Leelan Jones is listed as heroin intoxication and the manner of death a homicide in the autopsy report.
In a probable cause affidavit, Dr. Thomas Sozio said heroin was found in the boy’s system.
“The amount found in his system would have been quickly fatal for a baby that size,” Sozio told investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
“It is the doctor’s medical opinion that the decedent’s positive toxicology screen cannot be due to contaminated breast milk or formula or other method of oral administration,’" the affidavit states.
Both Jones and McNutt told police they don’t use drugs.
The unknown question in the investigation is how the heroin got into the baby’s system.
Blood and hair samples from Jones and McNutt came back negative for opiates last May. Tests on Brooke Street and Cody Smyser, who lived in the same house, came back positive for cocaine, but not heroin.
Officers were called to the neighborhood on Feb. 27, 2018, and discovered McNutt and a neighbor performing CPR on Leelan.
McNutt said she had forgotten to feed the baby and found him face down in a crevice between the cushions of a couch. When she realized the baby was not breathing she ran next door to call 911.
The court document states when officers approached the house, a strong smell of feces and urine could be detected on the porch.
