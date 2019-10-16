PENDLETON — A state trooper is credited with saving a woman’s life during his lunch hour in Pendleton on Tuesday.
The 75-year-old woman, who was not identified in a press release from the Indiana State Police, was eating at the Hacienda Vieja Restaurant around 12:15 p.m. when she began to choke.
Senior Trooper Scott Keegan, a firearms instructor, was eating his lunch at the restaurant when serving staff gestured toward him to help the woman. Keegan was in range attire for training, but he said the staff knew he was a state trooper.
Keegan delivered several back blows and an abdominal thrust to help the woman clear her airway, according to the press release. The woman did not require emergency care after the incident and was able to resume her lunch.
“I’m glad that the staff knew who I was and knew that I could help,” Keegan said in the press release. “I’m thankful I could assist.”
State police said the incident serves as a reminder of the “importance of troopers living and participating in the communities they serve,” according to the press release.
“As the old saying goes, an Indiana state trooper is never off duty,” the press release states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.