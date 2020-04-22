ANDERSON — Trout fishing conjures up images of mountain streams, but this Saturday local anglers can fill their creel with rainbow trout in Henry County. No fancy fly rod needed, just don’t forget your trout stamp.
The Big Blue River at Wilbur Wright Fish & Wildlife area north of New Castle on Indiana 103 has been stocked with 1,125 rainbow trout.
Trout fishing closed on the property on April 15 so the fish could be stocked and the site will open at 6 a.m. this Saturday.
“This closure is intended to give the fish time to disperse after stocking,” said District 4 fisheries biologist Corey DeBoom.
The bag limit is five fish and they must be 7 inches long. Since the Big Blue is a put-and-take fishery for trout, the water is too warm for the fish over summer, it is stocked with fish between 10 and 11 inches.
To fish for trout in Indiana you need a fishing license and a trout stamp. As part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, fishing licenses and trout stamps from last year have been extended to May 22. But if don’t have one from last year you will need to purchase a 2020 stamp and license.
“One of the misconceptions about trout is that you need expensive equipment and a fly rod, but you can actually catch them on just standard spin tackle with a float and a variety of natural baits, red worms, bee moths work well, even just some canned corn,” DeBoom said.
For artificial bait you can try an inline spinner or small jig.
