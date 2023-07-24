LAPEL — A Fairmount truck driver was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after two dump trucks collided Monday morning in southern Madison County.
Branden Behr, 52, was flown from the scene to Methodist Hospital after suffering serious injuries, according to authorities.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash, which occurred just before 9 o'clock near the intersection of Indiana 38 and Indiana 13 south of Lapel.
According to the preliminary investigation, the two dump trucks, both owned by S&H Trucking of Anderson, were traveling west on Indiana 38, approaching a stop sign at Indiana 13.
The first dump truck, driven by David Gardner, 59, Anderson, slowed as it approached the stop sign and was rear-ended by the second dump truck, driven by Behr, 52.
Gardner suffered minor injuries and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson by South Madison Fire Territory, authorities said.
The accident remained under investigation Monday afternoon.