During his four years in the White House, and up until this week, President Donald Trump pardoned two men sentenced in Indiana federal courts: John Richard Bubala of southern Indiana and Christopher 2X, a Louisville community activist.
Christopher 2X, formerly Christopher Anthony Bryant, had been sentenced in three states, including Indiana, for federal drug charges. He had acknowledged a severe addiction to cocaine and marijuana. Following his release from prison 20 years ago, he became a community leader in Louisville.
He received his pardon from Trump on Dec. 23, 2020, the same day Trump issued pardons for Republican operative Roger Stone and Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort.
Bubala received a full, unconditional pardon on July 29, 2019, after being convicted of conversion of federal government property. He had been sentenced in 1991 to two years probation, conditional on four months community confinement and two months home confinement.
In a statement, the White House press secretary noted that Bubala transferred auto parts to the town of Milltown for maintenance use.
“His primary aim was to help the town, and he sought neither compensation nor recognition for his actions,” the statement read.
“Today, Mr. Bubala is actively engaged in charity work, volunteering at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, leading education classes on the American Flag, and serving on an honor detail for veteran funerals,” according to the statement.
