ANDERSON — The Christian Center has been awarded its second consecutive $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant.
Rob Spaulding, executive director of the Christian Center, said his staff and volunteers worked really hard to get votes for the nationwide competition.
“I guess I am surprised,” he said Thursday, “to win it two years in a row. We were told only a fraction of organizations win it twice.”
Spaudling said the $25,000 will target feeding those in need.
The plan is to remodel the kitchen and dining room at the Christian Center, 625 Main St.
“I think it’s within our reach to end hunger in this community,” Spaulding said.
The State Farm Neighborhood Assist website said the funding to the Christian Center will also allow them to make needed repairs to some very old equipment. Any additional funds would go directly to feed men, women and children who have no other options for food.
The expansion and repairs are expected to position the Christian Center to serve over 1.2 million meals over the next decade.
Spaulding explained an organization first has to have its application accepted, then be within the top 200 grant requests and getting people to vote. The top 40 organizations that generate the most email votes of support win grants. The Foundation Monroe County Community Schools was also awarded a 2019 grant.
Last year's $25,000 grant is being used to open the Eleos Center, which will provide services such as showers, laundry facilities and mailboxes to homeless people in Madison County.
Spaulding said the Eleos Center is scheduled to open by the end of the year.
“This is not a duplication of services,” Spaulding said of the 2018 grant. “No one in east central Indiana is doing this.”
“Eleos” means mercy and compassion in Greek.
The services are critical for homeless people actively searching for work, and having a place to collect mail, he said.
