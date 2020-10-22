MADISON COUNTY — Two Anderson men were taken into custody after a police chase across three counties ended in a crash in Ohio.
The driver, Brian K. Chase, 53, Anderson, has active warrants for Violation of pre-trail release, possession of methamphetamine, and residential entry. Additional charges related to the pursuit will be felony resisting law enforcement, and Ohio authorities are filing charges related to resisting law enforcement and charges related to the crash.
The passenger, Devan L Phillips, 30, Anderson, has active warrants for failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
Madison County Sheriff’s deputies initiated a pursuit involving a rented U-Haul truck Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. on CR 300 E near CR 100S.
The truck was likely stolen, according to a press release from the sheriff's department. However U-Haul had not formally reported the theft as of Wednesday evening.
Chase was known by deputies to be wanted on several felony charges. A traffic stop was attempted on CR 300E, but Chase fled.
The pursuit did not reach speed of over 70 mph and speeds decreased as officers successfully flattened all four tires on the suspect vehicle at two different locations in Madison and Henry counties, according to the release.
The pursuit continued through Henry and Randolph counties as Chase continued to flee at speeds not over 55 mph.
Madison County sheriff's deputies turned the pursuit over to Ohio police and the suspect crashed the vehicle approximately 15 miles into Ohio. There were two occupants in the suspect vehicle.
Sheriff's department policy takes seriousness of charges, vehicle speeds, and amount of traffic into consideration regarding pursuits and it was determined that the public was not in danger due to the speeds decreasing below 55 mph shortly into the pursuit and the fact that police agencies through all 3 counties were able to block intersections along the pursuit route.
