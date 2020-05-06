ANDERSON — Two men sought by the Madison County Drug Task Force were arrested Tuesday on warrants in separate but related incidents in which each led Anderson Police Department officers on pursuits.
According to a prepared statement from Anderson Police Department Major Joel Sandefur, Cortlyn B. Nicely, 22, and Robert Hill Jr., 26, both of Anderson, each had been under surveillance after investigators received information they were living in a residence in the 900 block of Woodlawn Drive.
Nicely was arrested on warrant for an alleged violation of Drug Court and charged with possession of methamphetamine, less than 5 grams previous, and a warrantless arrest of leaving the scene of accident resulting in injury.
Hill was charged with failure to return to lawful detention.
