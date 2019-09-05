ANDERSON — A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning at 13th and Main streets halted traffic trying to cross the intersection on 13th Street.
An SUV overturned and was resting on its roof as emergency personnel worked the scene at 9 a.m. A second SUV, with damage to its passenger side, sat in the intersection.
There was no immediate report from the scene on injuries or details of how the crash occurred.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
