ELWOOD — A black kitten and a black-and-white adult cat were delivered in precarious health Tuesday morning to the Madison County Humane Society following a garage fire Monday in the 1400 block of I Street.
Elwood Fire Chief Mark Sullivan said no humans were injured in the fire, but three other cats died. Some of the cats that survived the fire were administered oxygen from animal masks that are carried on the department’s trucks, he said.
Sullivan said the department was dispatched about 6:38 p.m. Monday to the fire at the two-car detached garage, which took about an hour to extinguish.
“The entire inside of the garage was engulfed in flames,” he said.
Even so, Sullivan said, the structure was not considered a total loss.
He said the fire was started by an electric heater plugged into an extension cord. He cautioned residents not to do this because it overheats the wiring, as does continuous use of electric heaters.
“Most people think they are helping their heating bills and alleviating the gas bills but they are making it dangerous on the structure,” he said. “Unfortunately in Elwood we have a lot of older homes, so it’s even more fragile.”
Sullivan said people often feel they are doing a kindness to stray animals by offering them heat, but he said cats can usually stay warm on their own within a shelter like a garage.
Nikki Moore, shelter manager at the Humane Society, said the two cats were brought in about 9 a.m. Tuesday for temporary care. She anticipates the owner may seek to reclaim them after securing his living conditions.
“They were seemingly OK. They were eating, but they had a lot of burns to their body, their eyes. Their whiskers were burnt off their paw pads,” she said. The adult cat also appears to have some nerve damage to the front legs, she added.
The shelter currently is housing about 150 cats, Moore said.
Though some people may be inclined to adopt animals as a holiday gift, that may not be the best idea, she said.
“We want to make sure it’s not just a gift and that everyone in the home has agreed to it and that it’s not a surprise,” she said.
