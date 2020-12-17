A mail carrier was taken to St. Vincent Anderson Hospital after the mail van she was driving was struck head-on by another vehicle on Wednesday on Layton Road, south of Indiana 32.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department reported that Traci Robbins, 39, of Muncie was delivering mail when a Chevy Cobalt driven by Bryanna Siaba, 23, of Anderson struck the mail van. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, Siaba had lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered road.
Robbins was taken to the hospital for a contusion to the forehead, and Siaba declined medical treatment.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by Edgewood Police, SEALS medic and Stony Creek EMS.
Another crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was struck from the rear while stopped a red light on Ind. 128 where it intersects with Ind. 9.
According to the sheriff’s department, Karen Custer, 53, of Anderson told officers that she began to slow down and when she looked up the Impala she was driving struck a Ford van driven by Jakob Rakowski, 27, of Martinsville.
Custer was taken to Community Hospital Anderson for possible injuries to her chest and right ankle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.