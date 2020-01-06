PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Community Building at 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton.
Two of the seven announced candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 seat, currently held by Susan Brooks, will speak. Kent Abernathy and Beth Henderson will each address the group. Following a refreshment break, audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions of the two candidates.
Between now and the May primary, the Tea Party will host all seven of the announced candidates. Micah Beckwith, Chuck Dietzen and Danny Niederberger will speak on Feb. 13; Kelly Mitchell will speak on March 12; and Andrew Bales will speak on April 9.
Refreshments will be served at each meeting, and the public is invited.
