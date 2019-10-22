ALEXANDRIA — Two people were injured when the 2003 GMC Sonoma they were sitting in was struck by a Red Gold tractor-trailer on Indiana 28 on Tuesday.
The pickup truck was parked on the north side of the road west of County Road 450 West when it was struck by a westbound 2017 Freightliner driven by Larry Beane, 70, of Alexandria, according to the initial report from David Callahan of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
Both vehicles came to rest in a harvested farm field on the north side of Indiana 28.
Both the driver and passenger in the Sonoma were taken to St. Vincent Indianapolis. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but not believed to be life threatening, according to Callahan. Beane was uninjured.
Madison County Emergency Management Agency closed Ind. 28 from county roads 400 to 500 West as the Sheriff’s Department Crash Team conducted its investigation.
A third vehicle was damaged when it drove through debris in the roadway from the crash.
