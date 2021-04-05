MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff's crash team was called to a serious personal injury crash at 8:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of county roads 600 S. and 200 E.
A northbound vehicle carrying two occupants was struck by an eastbound vehicle when the eastbound vehicle failed to stop at the intersection, according to an eyewitness.
According to a press release from Sheriff Scott Mellinger, one of the occupants of the northbound vehicle is in serious condition. The second occupant's condition is unknown but is not believed to be life-threatening, and the driver of the eastbound vehicle did not appear to have serious injuries.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.