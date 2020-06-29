ANDERSON — An accident late Saturday night at the intersection of Indiana 9 and Scatterfield Road sent two people to the hospital with injuries.
According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a 2016 black Chevrolet Impala, operated by Gabriana McVey, 22, of Anderson, was stopped Saturday about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ind. 9 and Scatterfield Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Scatterfield.
McVey said there was another vehicle that was also waiting to turn at the intersection. It flashed its brights to allow McVey to turn first. McVey said she looked both ways before turning and did not see another vehicle approaching.
According to the release, McVey started through the intersection and saw a 2013 gray Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by Bobby Fetters, 77, of Alexandria, approaching her passenger side.
The Avalanche then struck the Impala. Fetters told police the collision was unavoidable.
The release states construction barrels in the roadway may have contributed to the accident.
Both drivers were taken to Community Hospital Anderson. McVey suffered possible broken ankles and a possible fracture of her left wrist. Fetters suffered a laceration to the head and abrasion to the arm.
