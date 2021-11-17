ANDERSON — After missing a year because of the pandemic, the annual Thanksgiving meal is returning that was started Gospel Highlight’s.
This year, the dinner will take place at Zion Baptist Church for carryout and delivery meals only because of ongoing pandemic concerns.
This Thanksgiving will mark the 38th year of the holiday tradition.
It will join the annual Thanksgiving Day meal that the Christian Center has provided the past five years.
“I’m very excited and thankful,” organizer James Warner said of the meal being provided at the church. “I have received so many calls about the dinner. People said last year they didn’t get a meal.”
Warner said Hoosier Park Racing & Casino is providing the turkeys, and six local businesses and churches are preparing the side dishes.
“People are calling wanting to help,” he said. “The Anderson High School boys basketball team and some members of the girls basketball team have volunteered.”
Warner said two years ago, more than 1,500 meals were served; he is planning on the same number this year.
As in the past, the Anderson Police Department is assisting with delivering meals.
Meals will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Thursday, Nov. 25, with volunteers arriving at 6 a.m.
The deadline to arrange to have a meal delivered is this Sunday by calling 765-606-6099.
Donations may be mailed to Thanksgiving Day Dinner, P.O. Box 3006, Anderson, IN 4608.
The pandemic precautions include:
All volunteers have to be vaccinated before Thanksgiving Day.
No volunteers under the age of 12.
Masks must be worn.
Social distancing will be observed.
No visitors will be allowed inside the church.
Christian Center meals
Rob Spaulding with the Christian Center said meals will be provided at the center and at locations in Elwood and Chesterfield.
“Last year, we served 3,000 meals,” Spaulding said. “With the west side organization, returning we’re preparing 1,200 to 1,500 meals.”
Hoosier Park Racing & Casino is assisting the Christian Center program with turkeys and ham.
“I feel like we have figured out how to prepare and provide meals at different locations,” Spaulding said.
Christian Center locations include:
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Christian Center, 625 Main St.
- Noon to 2 p.m., Harmony House Ministry, 1817 South A St., Elwood.
Chesterfield will drop off meals on porches in the town and outskirts of Union Township only. To arrange a meal drop-off, call Deborah Dunham at 765-425-1571 by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
All locations will have meals Thanksgiving Day, and all meals will be similar: turkey, ham, three sides and dessert.
