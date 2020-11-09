ANDERSON — The Madison County Builders Association has indicated the county could be facing multiple lawsuits due to work on two major housing developments being on hold because the county commissioners have not approved final plats and inspection contracts.
The Madison County Commissioners last month failed to vote on plat approvals for the next two phases of the Springbrook addition, being constructed by Lennar Homes.
Work on Estes Park Section 1, being constructed by Arbor Homes, was stopped on Oct. 28 because the commissioners failed to act on the agreement for SJCA Engineers to conduct the inspections.
The Madison County Builders Association hired the Indianapolis law firm of Frost Brown Todd to try to resolve the situation so that construction work can be resumed.
Attorney Thomas Bedsole said they are in the process of discussing the situation with Jonathan Hughes, the attorney for Madison County.
“We would like a solution,” Bedsole said.
Hughes said Monday the building issue will be resolved.
A letter from Bedsole to the county commissioners states that several builders in Madison County have had their current projects “on hold” through no fault of their own.
“It is our understanding that this is the result of a dispute regarding county funding unrelated to any of the projects,” the letter reads. “This has resulted in a situation where the county commissioners are refusing to consider valid requests for plat approvals in a timely manner.”
Bedsole in his letter said the only solution is a lawsuit against the county wherein a court would require the county to act.
“Unfortunately, we fear that if the current problem is not quickly resolved the county will be facing multiple lawsuits from various parties requesting court intervention,” he wrote.
Commissioner John Richwine said the plat and inspection fees went through all the processes.
“We don’t need an attorney to review them,” he said. “In my opinion, it’s a no-brainer and should have been approved.”
Brad Newman, director of the Madison County Planning Commission, said in the case of Arbor Homes the infrastructure has to be installed before any of the 125 homes can be constructed.
“They were hoping to start construction by the end of the year,” he said.
Newman said Arbor Homes has contracted with Fall Creek Regional Waste for sewer lines and the town of Ingalls for water.
He said the inspections that are required are for storm sewers and roadwork.
Newman said Lennar is planning to construct 415 homes but can’t start construction in two sections of the project until the plats are approved.
“They have 40 homes already sold,” he said.
