ANDERSON – Two men from the East Coast have been formally charged in connection with a scam to obtain more than $28,000 from two families.
Luis Ramirez-Tavarez, 24, Bronx, New York, and Raisuli Rodriguez-Ferrin, 25, Paterson, New Jersey, were arrested May 30 by Anderson police.
The Madison County prosecutor’s office has filed charges of corrupt business influence, two counts of felony theft and a count of misdemeanor theft against the two men.
Both were detained Monday at the Madison County jail on full cash bonds of $200,000 each.
During a court hearing both men indicated they had hired Indianapolis attorney Rahul “Monish” Patel to represent them.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a complaint was filed by a Boise, Idaho, woman Friday. She said she had received a telephone call May 27 that her son was involved in a traffic accident in Anderson where a pregnant woman was injured.
She received a telephone call from a person claiming to be an attorney named John Palladino and instructing her to send $9,950 to an address in the 500 block of West Tenth Street.
The next day, the man identified as Palladino called and told the Idaho woman that the pregnant woman’s fetus had died. The caller directed the Idaho woman to send an additional $10,000.
FedEx confirmed it sent the two packages to the Anderson address, according to the affidavit.
Ultimately, the woman called her son and learned he was in Meridian, Idaho, not in Anderson. Local police learned the house on West 10th Street was vacant.
A neighbor alerted police May 30 that another package had been delivered to the West 10th Street address, and police determined it had been sent from Oregon.
Police checked with Cannon Beach, Oregon, police and learned that a couple there had been told their son was arrested for drunken driving in Anderson. The couple had been directed to send $9,000 for attorney fees to the West 10th Street address.
APD officers found a car driving slowly along West Tenth and followed it to Dave’s Auto Service on Brown Street.
The two men told police they had driven all night from New York and intended to move to Anderson.
Police noticed a smell of marijuana, and a canine unit found small traces of marijuana in the car, according to the affidavit. Police also said they found $6,670 in currency in the car.
During questioning by police, Rodriguez-Ferrin eventually admitted that the two men were involved with a group from New York that would fleece unsuspecting victims with “elaborate extortions,” according to the affidavit.
Rodriguez-Ferrin said he and Ramirez-Tavarez were far removed from those orchestrating the scam, receiving directions via Facebook Messenger, according to police.
He told police they would retrieve the parcels, taking 10% for their services and sending the remainder of the money to New York, the affidavit stated.
Officers found several money transfer receipts in the car from Anderson dated May 28 and totaling $4,000, police said.
