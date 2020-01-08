ANDERSON — Authorities say two people were discovered dead inside a garage on Wednesday.
The bodies were found around 12:30 p.m. in a detached garage in the 300 block of East 31st Street, said Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
The men were identified with the assistance of the Anderson Police Department as Randy Talley, 61, of Anderson and Steven Sanquanetti, 53, of Elwood.
Noone said the cause and manner of death remain under investigation pending autopsy and toxicology results. She said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.
