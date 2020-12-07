ANDERSON — Two local men were transported to an Indianapolis hospital after a truck was involved in two crashes and a police pursuit on Friday.
According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the incident started at 12:12 a.m. in Anderson and ended following a pursuit in Chesterfield.
Anderson Police Department officers were dispatched to 23rd and Pitt streets, where a vehicle described as a black truck left the scene of an accident that did substantial damage to another vehicle and headed toward Mounds Road.
Five minutes later, Chesterfield Officer Grant Stephens believed he located the suspect vehicle in Chesterfield, according to the press release.
The black Chevrolet truck was pulling a small utility trailer with no rear lights and was traveling northbound on Washington Street in Chesterfield.
Stephens said the vehicle went eastbound on Indiana 32 and, at 12:19 a.m., crashed.
To avoid the oncoming truck and chase, a westbound vehicle driven by James J. Hickman, 42, of Frankton pulled to the right side and into the yard in the 4800 block of East Ind. 32.
The truck driven by Curtis Brian Daugherty, 24, of Anderson, struck Hickman's car in the driver's side doors.
Daugherty’s truck continued east off of the roadway where it struck a fire hydrant and a utility pole before coming to rest.
Daugherty was ejected from the vehicle and was flown to St. Vincent Hospital.
Daugherty is on supervised release from the Department of Correction and has a suspended Indiana operator's license.
Hickman was transported to Community Hospital in Anderson and then transferred to St. Vincent in Indianapolis.
