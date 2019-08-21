Fairview Street shooting

Andy Knight | The Herald Bulletin Anderson police investigate reports of gunfire near the intersection of 17th and Fairview streets Tuesday afternoon. Police said one teenager went to the hospital for treatment of an injury.

ANDERSON — Authorities say gunfire in the 1600 block of Fairview Street struck two teens Tuesday. They now hope the public can help provide more information on the case.

Anderson police Maj. Joel Sandefur said witnesses told police that several people were fighting in the area prior to hearing gunshots around 4:40 p.m.

He said Demecko Wilson Jr., 17, was struck in the shoe by one of the rounds, but was not injured. Vance Harbour, 16, however, was hit by the gunfire and taken by a friend to St. Vincent Anderson for treatment. Harbour has since been released from the hospital.

At least 10 gun shell casings were collected at the scene following the shooting.

Sandefur said the incident remains under investigation and police are looking for a dark-blue colored vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting.

If anyone has more information about the shooting, they can call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

