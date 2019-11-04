ANDERSON — Two teens are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting on Sunday.
Anderson police said Marisa Hughes, 18, and a 17-year-old female, both of Anderson, were struck by gunfire in their legs, according to a press release.
The shooting occurred around 12:27 a.m. in the 2500 block of Fletcher Street, the press release states. The teens told police they were traveling in a 2008 Jeep Patriot when they were shot.
Police say the gunfire went through a front door of the vehicle before striking the teens.
“Officers searched the area where the shots were reported to have been fired, but found no suspects,” according to the press release.
An unidentified “third party” drove the girls to St. Vincent Anderson for treatment.
“Although no arrests have been made, the case remains under investigation,” the press release states.
