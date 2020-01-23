ANDERSON – Two high-level administrators within the operations of Madison County government have resigned their positions.
Madison County Administrator Tim Westerfield gave his two-week notice to Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, on Wednesday.
Vince Smith, assistant director of JobSource, tendered his resignation earlier this month.
Both Westerfield and Smith have accepted jobs in the private sector.
Westerfield was named county administrator in January 2019 after the resignation of Dan Dykes.
Prior to his appointment, Westfield worked for five years in the Madison County Planning Department.
“I can’t say enough good things about him,” Gaskill said Thursday. “He will be hard to replace.
“Tim raised the bar for the position,” she said. “The county can’t compete with the private sector.”
The commissioners tried in 2019 and again this month to raise the pay for the administrator’s position by $20,000 to $57,951, which would be a 20% increase.
Gaskill said a decision will be made Monday when to post the county administrator’s position to be filled.
Smith has been assistant director of JobSource for approximately eight years.
Doug Eckerty, director of JobSource, said Smith’s depth of knowledge is extensive and he will be missed.
“Vince had a rational way of thinking things through really well,” he said.
Eckerty said because JobSource is now a smaller entity than previously there will be a reorganization of the office.
Smith’s last day is Feb. 3.
