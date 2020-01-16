ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle accident that sent three people to a hospital Thursday evening.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said a 911 call reported a serious accident involving a pickup truck and passenger vehicle at 5:12 p.m.
The accident occurred on Indiana 128 east of County Road 100 West.
All three of the people involved in the accident were transported to Anderson Community Hospital before one of the people in the passenger vehicle was then flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, Mellinger said.
The state highway was closed to traffic during the investigation.
