DALEVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on Indiana 67 Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Muncie man.
According to an Indiana State Police release, the preliminary investigation by Trooper Jared Fradenburgh showed that a westbound 2006 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Colin Estes, 34, of Anderson, drove left of center and hit an eastbound 2007 Ford Cargo van, driven by Kevin Noble, 36, of Muncie, in the left lane, head on.
The two vehicles hit head on, driver side to driver side, and Noble died at the scene, ISP said. Estes was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with what was believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Delaware County Dispatch received a call of a serious injury crash around 3 p.m. on Indiana 67, the Muncie Bypass, in the area of Sam Pierce Chevrolet between Delaware County roads 700 West and 800 West.
Delaware County sheriff’s deputies requested ISP Pendleton District crash reconstruction investigators.
The investigation remains ongoing.
