ANDERSON — A two-year dispute over an appointment to the Anderson Redevelopment Commission just heated up as no candidate is filling a nonvoting seat with an appointee selected by the Anderson Community Schools board.
According to Indiana law, “the county executive” — in this case, Mayor Thomas Broderick — is responsible for appointing four members, including a nonvoting “member of the school board of a school corporation that includes all or part of the territory served by the redevelopment commission.”
Questions about the appointment were raised at Tuesday’s Redevelopment Commission meeting on behalf of an anonymous attendee.
“Basically, legal has been working on it. Obviously, there is not much movement,” said ACS board President Patrick Hill. “Our attorney, Charles Rubright, probably will look at some other avenues because obviously what we have been doing hasn’t generated any headway.”
Broderick did not return calls for comment.
The seat is one of many throughout the community held by ACS board members to ensure they have a seat at the table when major decisions are made.
“There are obviously cities with TIF districts that work cooperatively with their school systems,” Hill said.
However, Redevelopment Commission President Richard Symmes said that one nonvoting seat doesn’t have much impact on the commission and the fulfillment of its mission.
“I don’t think that hurts us at all,” he said.
The law that requires school board representation doesn’t appear to have any consequences for mayors or commissions if they don’t make an appointment.
ACS in September 2018 voted to send board member Jeff Barranco as its representative because he was running for an at-large seat on the city council. Though the law is silent on candidates for other governmental bodies being seated, Broderick declined the offer, saying it would be inappropriate.
The Indiana law governing redevelopment commission appointment appears to be silent on Broderick’s assertion.
The failure to appoint Barranco may be related to his spearheading of an effort to have the city share tax increment financing dollars with the cash-strapped district, Hill said. Barranco had sent a written request to the commission, which was declined.
The school corporation has submitted a new TIF proposal to the commission but has not yet heard back about it, Hill said.
Following Broderick’s rejection of Barranco, Broderick offered the appointment to Hill and ACS board member Robert “Buckie” Bookhart, both of whom declined the offer for lack of time.
“First and foremost, I felt highly unqualified for the position, and I told him that I thought Jeff Barranco would be a great choice,” Bookhart said in a Facebook post responding after the meeting to inquiries about why he did not want to accept the post.
The ACS board then offered board member Jean Chaille as the liaison.
“We’ve inquired, but there has never been a declining. Very publicly they declined Mr. Barranco,” Hill said. “And there has been no outreach to even talk about it.”
In the past, however, Broderick has said the appointment could come from either ACS or South Madison Community Schools, which has property in Anderson’s TIF district.
Chris Boots, who has been on South Madison’s school board for 12 years and now serves as president, said he does not recall ever being approached by Broderick with an offer to fill that seat.
“I am not aware of it. That doesn’t mean it did not happen. I can’t imagine we wouldn’t want to participate,” he said.
That appointee is not under the law considered a member of the redevelopment commission and would not be paid for participation or expenses but would be entitled to participate in all meetings.
City Council member Rebecca Crumes said she believes the empty seat is intentional.
“There’s a lot of money in redevelopment, and they probably don’t want them to see what they’re doing because the schools could get some of that money,” she said. “Some cities are using part of their TIF redevelopment money to fund special school programs, like Jeffersonville.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.