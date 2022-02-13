US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl

FILE - Recently harvested avocados at an orchard near Ziracuaretiro, Michoacan state, Mexico, Oct. 1, 2019. Mexico has acknowledged late Saturday, Feb. 13, 20222, that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.

 Marco Ugarte

MEXICO CITY — Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.

The surprise suspension was confirmed late Saturday on the eve of the Super Bowl, the biggest sales opportunity of the year for Mexican avocado growers.

Avocado exports are the latest victim of the drug cartel turf battles and extortion of avocado growers in the western state of Michoacan, the only Mexican state fully authorized to export to the U.S.

The U.S. government suspended all Mexican avocado imports “until further notice” after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threatening message on his official cellphone, Mexico’s Agriculture Department said in a statement.

Tags

Trending Video