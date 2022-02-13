MEXICO CITY — Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.
The surprise suspension was confirmed late Saturday on the eve of the Super Bowl, the biggest sales opportunity of the year for Mexican avocado growers.
Avocado exports are the latest victim of the drug cartel turf battles and extortion of avocado growers in the western state of Michoacan, the only Mexican state fully authorized to export to the U.S.
The U.S. government suspended all Mexican avocado imports “until further notice” after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threatening message on his official cellphone, Mexico’s Agriculture Department said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.