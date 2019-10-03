ANDERSON — Undoing Racism workshop facilitator Barbra Major, of the People’s Institute for Survival and Beyond, just threw out the question for white participants sitting in a large circle in the community room: “Tell me what it’s like for you to be white in America.”
Some said they had automatic access to many benefits of society while others responded they never feel they need to worry when they are stopped by police.
But the most prevalent answer was “Never thought about it.”
“That’s a hell of a privilege to get up every day and not think about being white,” Major said.
That’s something she and her colleague Diana Dunn hoped to change during the two-day workshop hosted by the Madison County Juvenile Probation Department. The workshop, which was intended to give participants a safe space to work through their often unrecognized biases, is part of the probation department’s ongoing Race, Equity and Inclusion initiative.
Major asked the white participants whether they would give the same answer to other parts of their identities as women, Lutherans or members of the LGBT community. Most said their answers would be different.
“These white-dominated systems, we didn’t create them,” she stressed. “The way we see the world is not the way everybody else sees the world. The way we experience the world is not the way everybody else experiences the world.”
Though it might seem black participants may not have much to celebrate in a nation that brought their ancestors to its shores as slaves; limited employment, housing and education opportunities; and subjected them to social and police harassment, most had positive things to share when asked the same question as white participants.
They referred to an unspoken bond with other black people, resilience, and a love of their hair and skin color.
“I love the spirituality. I love the swag of the brothers, straight up,” Major said.
Avoiding the issue of race can be just as damaging as supremacist words and acts, she said.
“Also, remember when you don’t check that box, it’s a detriment to the distribution of resources.”
Madison County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative coordinator Nichelle Serf said, “We’re just trying to start a conversation, get people comfortable about being uncomfortable talking about race issues.
“We want to make sure every child has the same opportunities as other children, regardless of background,” she said.
Katherine Holtzleiter, retired chief of juvenile probation, was one of the workshop participants. She said the effort toward racial equity started under her tenure, and she was happy to see it going.
“This has been an issue that’s been on my heart for years. It’s something our community needs to address,” she said. “This workshop gets at the heart of what my concerns are.”
Many white people feel racism is ancient history, Holtzleiter said. But the workshop was able to get at white guilt and white fragility when confronted with uncomfortable truths without finger pointing and blame.
“We are who we are because of who we were. We don’t see institutional racism,” she said.
The one question Holtzleiter said she really wanted to answer was how to deal with other white people when they make white supremacist remarks and whether she is complicit when she says nothing. Sometimes, she said, there are situations where people make remarks but because of ongoing professional relationships that need to be preserved, it can be uncomfortable to call that person on the carpet.
“How do I open up that conversation without closing that door? If you alienate people in the conversation, it keeps you from being persuasive,” she said.
Holtzleiter said she also hopes the conversation goes beyond the criminal justice system into government and the community.
Samuel Jackson, a life coach with Anderson Community Schools, said he found the workshop enlightening, and it was refreshing that the conversation was not one-sided.
“One of the most important things is that we keep moving,” he said. “It’s going to take all of us. It’s a process. It didn’t take overnight.”
