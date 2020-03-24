ANDERSON — The United Way of Madison County is collecting needed personal protection items for the local hospitals.
Nancy Vaughan, president of the United Way, said the hospitals are running short of necessary personal protection items and are concerned for their staff.
“We are the official collection site,” she said. “We have sites in Elwood and Pendleton.”
Items that are needed include N95 masks, surgical masks, disposal isolation gowns, goggles, safety glasses and face shields.
People wanting to make a donation are being asked to call first:
- The United Way of Madison County, 205 W. 11th St., Anderson, 643-7493
- South Madison Community Foundation, 233 S. Main St., Pendleton, 778-8444
- George Morrisett Center, 208 S. Anderson St., Elwood, 552-5570.
Vaughan said the Meijer Corporation has donated $13,000 to the United Way of Madison County as a part of a $4 million donation in the 99 communities where there are Meijer stores.
“We really needed it,” she said.
Vaughan said the United Way is working to increase assistance for people who are out of work and working on some guidelines with their community partners.
“People can apply for the public health plan,” she said. “They don’t have to wait for an open enrollment period, this is a qualifying event.”
Vaughan said their coaches are working to assist people with obtaining health care and food stamps at 608-3062.
She said the United Way is planning to ask for volunteers to assist at the local food pantries.
“We need younger volunteers,” Vaughan said. “Many of our volunteers are senior citizens and shouldn’t risk being out in public.”
She said the state association is working with the local United Way organizations around the state in terms of funding needs.
