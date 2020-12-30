ANDERSON — Six local nonprofits received distributions this month in the latest round of funding from United Way of Madison County’s COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant. The ERI grant is funded by a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways.
Since May, United Way of Madison County has provided more than $393,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to rapidly deploy resources to local organizations working with populations economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the ongoing needs of those struggling in our community because of COVID-19, we are continually working to provide as much funding as possible to local organizations so they can provide assistance in these challenging times,” said Nancy Vaughan, president of United Way of Madison County, in a press release.
Nonprofits receiving additional funding this month were PathStone, Children’s Bureau, Anderson Housing Authority, Stripped Love, Salvation Army and Operation Love.
NEW FUNDING CYCLE
In addition to the latest funding, United Way of Madison County has opened an additional COVID Rapid Response (CRR) funding cycle. The deadline for application submission for this round of funding is 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. The application can be found online at www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/covid-rapid-response-crr-funding-request
Organizations that address the highest areas of unmet needs — shelter, food, transportation, child care and energy assistance — that benefit people with low incomes, communities of color, and historically and/or systematically marginalized people in Madison County and/or Middletown will be prioritized for CRR funding.
United Way of Madison County received $800,000 in total ERI funding to expend over an 18-month period.
“We are very grateful to the Lilly Endowment and Indiana United Ways for supporting our community in this way,” Vaughan said in the release.
Remaining funds from the grant will be directed toward safe housing efforts, nonprofit training opportunities and additional grant cycles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.