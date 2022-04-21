ANDERSON — The Heart of Indiana United Way has raised more than $1.8 million in its most recent campaign for donations that go back into communities they serve to support education, socio-economic and weatherization programs.
The agency celebrated its success by shifting its annual awards program, honoring partners and volunteers, to a Celebration Roadshow to visit the five counties in its region. Nine individuals, programs or agencies, including three from Madison County, were honored.
“It is only through the generosity of individuals and partners of United Way that we were able raise this money, and these awards are our opportunity to show our appreciation,” Jenni Marsh, president of Heart of Indiana United Way, said in a prepared statement.
Heart of Indiana aired a seven-minute roadshow video Thursday on Facebook and YouTube.
Kim Williams, vice president of donor relations, said the agency weren’t sure it was the right time to bring large groups of people back together because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That paved the way for the inaugural two-day road trip.
“The Celebration Roadshow gives us the opportunity to travel and highlight each county served and thank a great group of recipients for their support this year,” she said.
“The Celebration Roadshow video is fun, upbeat and a wonderful way to learn about all the great things happening across the region through United Way.”
Frankton Students in Action received the Rising Stars Award for its help with a diaper drive and the Born Learning Trail in Frankton.
“They are such an awesome group of students,” Williams said in the video. ”We just love how committed they are to the community at such a young age.”
The Madison County Health Department received a Community Cares Award for its assistance in using a mobile unit to help with vaccinations and partnering to ensure local families have health insurance.
Department Administrator Stephenie R. Mellinger said she was surprised and honored by the award.
“The United Way has been an integral partner for MCHD, especially with COVID outreach efforts,” she told The Herald Bulletin.
“All of us at MCHD are pretty pumped. I’m proud of our department and the work we’ve accomplished with the United Way and all our community partners. We’ll continue to strengthen, grow public health programming and increase health outcomes through our collaborative relationships.”
Markleville-based Reflectix received the Community Support Award for its annual donation of huge rolls of insulation material to weatherize homes.
“That not only keeps our families warm in the wintertime, that also helps them save on their energy bills,” said Karen Hemberger, United Way’s director of impact.