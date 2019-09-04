ANDERSON — United Way of Madison County is making it easier to take part in its campaign kickoff by making it a virtual event.
The event, Madison Gives United Day, will be held for 24 hours beginning at noon Sept. 17.
“This is a new format, but United Way has always gathered the community together to launch our campaign and focus on the impact of working together to create positive change,” United Way President Nancy Vaughan said in a prepared statement.
“Our goal is to use the power of virtual connection to engage people in the fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community,” she said.
This year's campaign goal is $755,000.
A new website, www.madisongivesunited.org, has been built for the event and includes a countdown clock and information about United Way’s programs such as the Thrive Network and Born Learning.
There will be various incentives during the day including a $100 gift card to the first $25 donors. As the event draws closer, prizes and competitions will be posted to the website.
“The goal is really to try to get as many people engaged across the community as possible,” said Kim Williams, vice president of resource development for the nonprofit organization.
Greg Bramwell, relationship manager in the Central Indiana Region for Star Financial Bank, is chairman for the campaign.
If a business or individual would like to get involved there is still time to get on board. Contact Williams at k.williams@unitedwaymadisonco.org or call 765-608-3064.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.