ANDERSON — United Way of Madison County announced that it has been approved to receive an $800,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant to boost the efforts of selected area human and social service nonprofits on the front lines of the pandemic.
“United Way of Madison County has been a key convener and coordinator of our community’s response to meet human needs for decades. Even before this crisis, we knew that more than 40% of families in Madison County were not able to make ends meet — despite working. Without a robust local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even more dire. Thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment, Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of Covid-19,” Beth Tharp, board chair for United Way of Madison County, said in a prepared statement.
The grant was made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which United Way of Madison County is a member, according to the press release.
The COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant calls for United Ways that receive funding to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet COVID-related essential and basic needs, which could include safe, emergency child care, and to address other COVID-19 critical issues as they emerge. Specifically, United Way of Madison County plans to fund local safety-net efforts that meet the top unmet crisis needs for this community — stable housing, utility assistance, food, and health care with a particular focus on workers who are now unemployed and falling behind on bills or who have lost health coverage.
With the involvement of other local funding organizations that have signed on to form a Safety Net Funders Alliance, additional funding cycles will focus on helping local organizations build capacity and will include supportive training and development opportunities with the goal of creating a more resilient and responsive system of support. The grant will also fund emergency shelter planning and implementation in partnership with the local Community Organizations Active in Disaster group that is facilitated by Madison County’s United Way.
The local office will begin accepting applications online Friday for the first two funding waves from partner human and social service nonprofits in good standing. Application instructions and criteria for applying will be available on its website starting May 15.
