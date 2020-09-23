ANDERSON — For a second year, United Way of Madison County will kick off its annual campaign effort with a virtual kickoff on Oct. 1.
This year’s virtual kickoff, United We Rise Day, will begin at noon and run through noon on Oct. 2. A new highlight of the day will be the organization’s first live streamed Flyover Tour.
The United We Rise Flyover Tour will feature 2020’s United Way campaign chair, Tyrone Thomas of NTN Driveshaft Anderson, and flyover partner and sponsor, Nick Rodgers of ReMax Real Estate Solutions, along with other guests. The Flyover Tour will start at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 and can be viewed on the organization’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
All are invited to participate in the live streamed event, which will include live views from the skies above Madison County along with viewer comments, donor shoutouts and an invitation for some viewers to join live on-screen. Businesses or individuals that make a donation of $500 or more on the virtual kickoff site prior to Oct. 1 will receive a “thank you” flyover of their business or residence by Rodgers, during the live broadcast.
The rest of the virtual kickoff day will include a wide range of ways to get involved virtually including a 24-hour online giving drive, videos from the community, sharing of photos and posts, and challenging others to give. Donations to the virtual kickoff can be made by texting MADISONGIVES to 91999.
Thomas, plant manager at NTN Driveshaft Anderson, will head up this year’s campaign and lead volunteers in the effort to raise $600,000 to support the vital work of United Way to help struggling families.
“This year has been a huge struggle for so many in the community, and the role of United Way has never been more critical. The challenges created by COVID are ones we will only overcome by coming together as a community and financially supporting efforts that help us recover and rebuild. Efforts like United Way’s COVID Relief Fund, the THRIVE Network and support for our local safety net,” Thomas said in a press release. “I’m asking everyone to get behind our virtual kickoff and fundraising efforts this year so that United Way can continue to help everyone rise.”
Last year, the organization hosted its first virtual kickoff and raised more than $11,000 during the 24-hour period. This year’s goal is to raise $20,000 during the event.
“We’ve been working to create a fun online experience for the virtual kickoff and Flyover Tour. COVID has made it challenging to host in-person events, but the move to a virtual format last year put us in a great position for this year,” said Kim Williams, vice president of resource development for United Way of Madison County.
People are also encouraged to share their participation on social media using #UnitedWeRise #GiveWhereYouLive, a campaign kickoff photo frame, and to follow United Way of Madison County on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.