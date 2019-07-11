UPDATE: 15-year-old kayaker found safe

ANDERSON - A 15-year-old kayaker was found safe Thursday after crews were sent out on the White River near Madison Avenue to search for boy when his grandfather fell from his own kayak and lost sight of the him.
Here are the details from reporter Traci Miller ...
Anderson search and rescue are searching for a boy alone in a kayak after his grandfather fell out of the boat. The White River is flooded and moving fast. pic.twitter.com/RyZsTUMwQf— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 11, 2019
A rescue boat is in the water. pic.twitter.com/xJHItZFRdI— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 11, 2019
The grandfather and his grandson were in separate kayaks when the grandfather’s kayak overturned. He then lost sight of his grandson.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 11, 2019
The grandson is 15, according to the grandfather. pic.twitter.com/e1WnOlRKL2— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 11, 2019
Rescuers are carefully searching the river bank. pic.twitter.com/y6NJ7m7gtx— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 11, 2019
The current appears to be pretty strong. pic.twitter.com/nRUUQ0uNgd— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 11, 2019
Eighteen Anderson firefighters on the department are swift water certified, according to Fire Chief Dave Cravens. Invaluable training in situations like this.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 11, 2019
They have found the teenager.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 11, 2019
Chief Cravens said a golfer reported witnessing the teen leaving the river near Grandview golf course. He is alive and uninjured.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 11, 2019
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.