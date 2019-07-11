You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: 15-year-old kayaker found safe

ANDERSON - A 15-year-old kayaker was found safe Thursday after crews were sent out on the White River near Madison Avenue to search for boy when his grandfather fell from his own kayak and lost sight of the him.

