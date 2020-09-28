ANDERSON — The Countryside Manor long-term care facility in Anderson reported an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the past week.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Countryside Manor reported Monday that 41 residents and 16 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks.
“We have been in conversation with the state,” Grimes said. “Right now, they (Countryside Manor) are required to test residents and staff on a weekly basis.”
She said no deaths have been reported from Countryside Manor as of Monday.
“I know that several residents have gone to the hospital and some have returned to the facility,” Grimes said.
She said Countryside Manor is quarantining residents who have tested positive or are showing symptoms of the virus. Grimes said 70% of the 60 residents have tested positive and 20% of the 80 staff members also tested positive.
“They’re doing everything possible,” she said.
Cardon and Associates, the company that owns Countryside Manor, did not return a phone call or email seeking comment on Monday and Tuesday.
Cardon & Associates operates 19 long term and assisted living facilities in Indiana which includes the Rawlins House in Pendleton.
They also own facilities in Noblesville, Fishers, Westfield and Carmel.
Grimes reported Tuesday that Madison County reported 12 new coronavirus cases bringing the number of positive tests to 1,726.
She said there was one death which raises the total in Madison County to 80. Grimes said the death was from the New Castle Correctional Facility but the person died in Madison County.
This week the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living sent letters to the the National Governors Association each state governor urging states to prioritize COVID vaccine distribution to all long term care facilities to include nursing homes and assisted living communities.
As outlined in the letter the outlined why long term care facilities should receive vaccine priority include:
It states the average age of residents in long term care facilities is 85 and almost every one of them has an underlying health condition, and some have multiple chronic conditions. According to CDC data, the risk of mortality in this age group is 630 times higher than those 18-29 years old.
What makes the virus particularly vicious is the fact that a person can contract it, show no symptoms and unknowingly spread it, the letter continues.
“The highly contagious nature of the virus in congregate settings, namely long term care facilities, opens the door for rapid spread,” the letter states. “The combination of these factors, as well as a severe lack of PPE and testing at the outset, led to a disproportionate impact on long term care residents.”
