ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department is reporting 13 of the 15 new coronavirus cases have come from the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility.
Stephenie Grime, administrator with the health department, said Wednesday for the second consecutive day the county reported no new deaths from the virus.
She said the department was notified of 15 positive tests raising the county’s total to 534 with 60 reported deaths.
“I knew the state strike team was there the other day,” Grimes said of the state’s juvenile facility.
The Indiana Department of Correction website showed 11 offenders in the juvenile facility were tested for the coronavirus and all 11 tested positive.
The DOC reported 35 offenders at the juvenile center are in quarantine and 18 in isolation.
At the Pendleton Correctional Facility, 88 offenders have been tested with 62 testing positive. Three men are in quarantine and 82 in isolation.
County begins testing
The local health department will begin testing local residents on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.
Grimes said the first two days are nearly booked. Seventeen people have signed up for the antibody test and 15 for the swab because they’re showing coronavirus symptoms.
To begin with, she said, the health department is scheduling people for tests every 20 to 30 minutes, but that eventually will be reduced to approximately 10 minutes.
Grimes said the county would like to test as many as 60 people daily.
Most of the requested tests currently are for the antibody blood draw.
The Indiana State Department of Health is showing that 2,743 county residents have been tested.
Statewide, 25,473 Hoosiers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 409 cases since Tuesday’s report.
The virus has resulted in the deaths of 1,482 Hoosiers, up 38 from the day before.
The ISDH is showing that 17.1% of intensive care unit beds and 7.1% of ventilators are being used by COVID-19 patients.
Madison County ranks fifth in the state for the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Marion County is reporting 440 deaths; Lake County, 132; Johnson County, 91; Hamilton County, 84; and Allen County, 60.
Surrounding counties
Not including Hamilton County there have been a total of 59 reported coronavirus deaths in the five counties bordering Madison County.
Hancock County has had 20 deaths and 276 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the State Department of Health.
Delaware County is reporting 17 deaths and 230 positive cases; Grant County has 17 deaths, 153 positive cases; Henry County is reporting two deaths and 97 cases; and Tipton County has one death and 21 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.