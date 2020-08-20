ANDERSON — The victim of a fatal home invasion shooting early Thursday morning in the city's west side has been identified as a 33-year-old Anderson man.
Victor Hernandez was shot to death in a home at 2426 25th St. shortly before 1 a.m., according to Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
A second man, whom authorities have not identified, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, Anderson police said.
Detectives believe the intruders targeted the victims and the crime was not a random act. Police were searching Thursday evening for multiple suspects.
Noone said the preliminary cause of Hernandez' death is multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. A final ruling on cause of death will be released after a Friday autopsy, according to Noone.
To report information about this crime, call APD Detective Chris Frazier at 765-648-6676.
