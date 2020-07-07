Nelle Street shooting

Anderson Police Department investigators gather evidence from the scene after gunshots, reportedly, were fired Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Nelle Street.

 John P. Cleary | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — A 21-year-old was wounded in a late-morning shooting Tuesday in the 1700 block of Nelle Street, according to Anderson police.

The victim sought treatment at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson for a single gunshot wound to "an extremity," according to police, who did not provide any additional information about the victim.

Scanner traffic indicated witnesses reported seeing three people outside a Nelle Street home, on the city's west side, and hearing about a half dozen shots fired.

Anderson Police Department investigators were on the scene gathering evidence about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Chris Frazier at 765-648-6676 or the main detective line at 765-648-6730.

This article will be updated.

